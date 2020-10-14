Louisville basketball elects Jones, Williams to serve as co-captains for 2020-21 season

Both will lead the Cards who were 24-7 last season and tied second in the ACC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team has chosen their team captains for the 2020-21 season.

Senior forward Malik Williams and graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones received the nod from their teammates.

"As voted on by their teammates seniors Malik Williams and Carlik Jones have been named captains for this year‘s team," UofL Head Coach Chris Mack said in a statement. "Our team is fortunate to have terrific leadership and it starts with these two. Their experience, ability to lead and toughness have been evident throughout the off season and preseason."

This is the second time Williams has served as captain. He’s also the 18th multi-year captain in the school’s history, entering the season with 604 career points and 444 rebounds.

Jones, an ESPN top graduate transfer, averaged 20 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a redshirt junior at Radford. He’s ranked among the top 25 players in college basketball for 2020-21 also by ESPN.

Both will lead the Cards who were 24-7 last season and tied second in the ACC.

The Cards return three of their top nine scorers (two of its top six), including a pair of late-season starters in Williams and sophomore guard David Johnson.

