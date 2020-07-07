Louisville men's basketball halts activities after 2 members test positive for COVID-19

UofL did not say whether the people who tested positive were student-athletes or staff.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville announced it has temporarily suspended all men's basketball activities for two weeks after members of the program have tested positive for COVID-19.

Louisville did not say whether the members were part of the team or staff. Everyone impacted is in quarantine, and UofL said all proper procedures and being followed.

"We look forward to a resumption of men's basketball activities in the near future," Sports Information Director Kenny Klein said.

UofL said all men's basketball activities were voluntary. Over 120 student-athletes and staff members who returned to campus for voluntary activity were tested for COVID-19 June 2.

