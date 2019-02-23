LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The series finale between the eighth-ranked Louisville baseball team and Brown was postponed with the Cardinals up 13-2 after eight innings on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium. The game will resume on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 1:00 p.m., ET with Louisville needing just three outs to complete the sweep.

The Cardinals offense got rolling with three runs in the third inning, including a two-run home run off the bat of Tyler Fitzgerald. It was the second long ball of the season for the junior, who had three RBIs before the game was stopped.

Louisville put three more runs on the board in the sixth and blew the game open with seven more in the bottom of the eighth.

Bryan Hoeing is in line for the victory if the Cardinals finish it off on Sunday after allowing just one run over five innings of work. The senior matched his career high with seven strikeouts on the afternoon.