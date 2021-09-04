Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of match-up with Louisville

The second-year coach will not travel with the team to Atlanta for the Labor Day match-up. Kiffin said his symptoms are mild as he is vaccinated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Mississippi's head coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19. The Rebels are set to take on Louisville in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Monday.

Kiffin, who is in his second year at Ole Miss, released a statement on Twitter on the diagnosis. He said he is experiencing mild symptoms and that it is a breakthrough case.

Due to the positive case, he will not travel to Atlanta for the game Monday.

"I'm proud of our program's commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game," Kiffin said. "We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise."

It is unclear at this time, who will serve as the interim coach for the Rebels.

Louisville's kick-off to season against Ole Miss is set for 8 p.m. Labor Day. According to ESPN, the Cardinals are a 10-point underdog.

