University Of Louisville

Former Louisville football coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

Schnellenberger, a Flaget high school alumni, coached at UofL from 1985-1994.

MIAMI — Former college football coach Howard Schnellenberger has died. Schnellenberger revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned half a century. 

Schnellenberger had a career record below .500, but when it came to building, he was a winner. His legacy includes on-campus stadiums at Louisville and Florida Atlantic. 

He led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season. 

He then founded the program at Florida Atlantic. Howard Schnellenberger was 87 years old.

This story may be updated.

    

