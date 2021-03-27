Former Louisville football coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

Schnellenberger, a Flaget high school alumni, coached at UofL from 1985-1994.

MIAMI — Former college football coach Howard Schnellenberger has died. Schnellenberger revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned half a century.

Schnellenberger had a career record below .500, but when it came to building, he was a winner. His legacy includes on-campus stadiums at Louisville and Florida Atlantic.

He led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season.

Our thoughts are with the family of Howard Schnellenberger.



The impact he had as a coach at Louisville & on the game of football is immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/cutdU7nwKa — Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) March 27, 2021

He then founded the program at Florida Atlantic. Howard Schnellenberger was 87 years old.

