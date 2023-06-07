'Continue to work with those guys': Head coach Jeff Brohm confident in roster entering summer

Since being hired, Jeff has landed commitments from seven players in the 2024 class, which for Louisville is ranked 26th in the country according to 24/7 Sports.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been about six months since his hire, and the new University of Louisville football head coach is feeling confident.

Head coach Jeff Brohm and Chief of Staff Greg Brohm stopped by the Frazier History Museum Tuesday night to talk about family, rivalries and their goals for Cards Nation.

The whole night was designed to celebrate them and the rest of their family who was also present.

"As a staff, we've addressed as much as we can," Jeff said. "We've been committed to trying to improve our team with the development of our guys here, and figuring out ways to attract top prospects to come."

And with the summer started, most of the team is complete "and we're going to continue to work with those guys."

"It's going to mean something to us, we are not going to lose," he said. "We are all going to feel very committed to making sure to do our part to help us win football games."

With Louisville's seven quarterbacks on the roster this summer, it feels like a crowded room.

Jeff said Jack Plummer, the transfer from California who was once at Purdue with the coach, will be the Cards starter next season.

"Well, the goal is to win now. Jack Plummer gives us experience, he's been in our offense, he's been in a lot of games," he said. "We have a couple of veteran backups on the team, they were here last year. We feel good about the progress they are making; from there you got to build that group up with younger, young men."

