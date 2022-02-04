'This year, it's something really special' | Fans saddened but proud after UofL women's season ends

The game had its own highs and lows; you could see every rebound, every missed shot, in the faces of the crowd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cardinal fans filled Parlour in downtown Louisville Friday. Some fans were hungry for a win, others were lifelong cheerleaders for their favorite school.

The restaurant's General Manager Mike Minnisch falls under that second category. When asked how long he's been a cardinal fan, he said, "I'll turn 52 in May and I was born a Louisville fan."

The game had its own highs and lows; you could see every rebound, every missed shot, in the faces of the crowd.

"This year, it's something really special," Jae Fish said. This was her first season watching the games on television instead of from the sidelines as a cheerleader.

Even so, she still filled the bar with her cheers.

"The whole city and frankly the whole country is looking at us as a women's basketball team and program that is succeeding in the field of women," Fish said.

After the game, fan Laura Dunn said, "It's like a redemption period because UofL has kind of been under a black cloud."

Now, they have a Final Four to hang that hat on and a new season to look forward to.

Fans can only hope for one thing. "That we go a little bit farther than we did this year," fan Forty Warte said.

But first, they'll celebrate a great season of women's basketball at UofL.

