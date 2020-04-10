Ekic Leads Louisville to 2-0 Win Over Boston College

The win improves the Cardinals to 3-1 on the season, while the Eagles drop to 0-2.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women's soccer defeated Boston College 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium.



The win improves the Cardinals to 3-1 on the season, while the Eagles drop to 0-2.



"I am very proud of our team’s performance today," said head coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes. "I thought we were very intentional and thoughtful on both sides. Overall, it was a great win."



Louisville got on the board in the 15th minute after Emina Ekic gained possession following a Boston College miscue. Ekic danced around her defender and then sent a cross with her left foot into the box, which eventually found Taylor Kerwin, who drilled the ball past a diving goalkeeper to the bottom right of the net.

The Cardinals outshot the Eagles 7-1 in the first half and went into the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Cardinals got on the board to make it 2-0 and once again it was Ekic doing the damage. Sarah Hernandez sent the ball into the box, which bounced off a Boston College defender directly to Ekic, who went from her right to left foot and bended it past the goalkeeper.