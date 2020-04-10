Ekic Leads Louisville to 2-0 Win Over Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women's soccer defeated Boston College 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium.
The win improves the Cardinals to 3-1 on the season, while the Eagles drop to 0-2.
"I am very proud of our team’s performance today," said head coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes. "I thought we were very intentional and thoughtful on both sides. Overall, it was a great win."
Louisville got on the board in the 15th minute after Emina Ekic gained possession following a Boston College miscue. Ekic danced around her defender and then sent a cross with her left foot into the box, which eventually found Taylor Kerwin, who drilled the ball past a diving goalkeeper to the bottom right of the net.
The Cardinals outshot the Eagles 7-1 in the first half and went into the locker room with a 1-0 lead.
Ten minutes into the second half, the Cardinals got on the board to make it 2-0 and once again it was Ekic doing the damage. Sarah Hernandez sent the ball into the box, which bounced off a Boston College defender directly to Ekic, who went from her right to left foot and bended it past the goalkeeper.
Despite only outshooting Boston College 10-9 for the game, none of the Eagles’ nine shots were on goal and the Cardinals rolled to their second straight victory.
Louisville returns to action when they travel to play at Virginia on Thursday, Oct. 15.
For the latest information on Louisville women's soccer, visit GoCards.com, or follow the team's Twitter account at @ULWomensSoccer or on Facebook at facebook.com/ulwomenssoccer.