UofL to name new residence hall after Denny Crum

The school hopes to have the $23.5 million, 128-bed residence hall completed by fall semester 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Board of Trustees gave its approval on Thursday to name a new residence after Denny Crum, the school's winning basketball coach.

Denny Crum Hall, located across Floyd Street from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, will house several student athletes by the 2022 fall semester.

"While Coach Crum’s Hall of Fame career as a coach has been well documented, his name on the new dorm will properly represent the impact that he has made on the university, albeit athletics or academics," said Vince Tyra, UofL Director of Athletics.

Men's basketball coach from 1971 to 2001, Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 9, 1994. Crum is one of only 14 coaches to win two or more titles, leading UofL to championships in 1980 and 1986.

After retiring, Crum made Louisville his home. He continued to work with UofL, serving as a special assistant to the president for several years. The Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation and the Denny Crum Scholarship Fund at UofL have awarded over a million dollars benefiting over 425 students.

The $23.5 million, 128-bed hall is a partnership between UofL Athletics, UofL Campus Housing and a third-party developer consisting of Buffalo Construction and Larry Gough, who also developed Cardinal Towne.

In addition to housing some student-athletes, the residence will serve as a Learning Living Community for sophomore and above Sports Administration majors.