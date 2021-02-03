Dana Evans named ACC Player of the Year for second straight year

Evans joins Asia Durr as the only Louisville players to earn player of the year multiple times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville senior Dana Evans has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Evans has scored in double digits in 40 straight games for the Cards, the longest streak at UofL in the last 20 years. She leads the ACC in points per game, and her scoring average is the sixth best for a player in the Power 5 conferences.

Last season, Evans was the first player in league history to go from winning ACC Sixth Player of the Year to Player of the Year the next season.

This is the fourth straight year a Louisville player has received the conference's top honor, with Asia Durr being named ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. Duke is the only other program to have the player of the year for four consecutive years.

Three more Cards received ACC honors. Junior Mykasa Robinson was named to the All-Defensive Team, while freshmen Olivia Cochran and Hailey Van Lith were named to the All-Freshman Team.

Robinson has drawn 19 charges in 16 ACC games, while Cochran and Van Lith both rank in the top six among ACC freshmen in points and rebounds per game. Cochran and Van Lith are the first to earn All-Freshman honors since Evans did in the 2017-18 season.

The Cards claimed their fourth straight ACC regular season title after defeating Notre Dame Sunday. They will be a 1-seed in the ACC Tournament, scheduled to play the winner of 8-seed North Carolina vs. 9-seed Wake Forest March 5 at noon.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.