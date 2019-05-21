LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former UofL and Hall of Fame Coach Denny Crum is recovering in the hospital after suffering a stroke, according to the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation.

Crum, now 82-years-old, coached the UofL men's basketball team from 1971-2001. He took the Cardinals to two championships, six Final Fours and was honored in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.

According to the scholarship foundation, Crum and his family appreciate the community's thoughts and prayers but wish to keep their privacy during his recovery.

On Wednesday, Crum's wife, Susan Sweeney Crum, told WHAS11 News that the coach is recovering well.

"We had a scary weekend, but he's doing much better and has had a lot of improvement in the last two days. He's been able to enjoy visits from players and friends and we're confident he will make a full recovery," she said.

