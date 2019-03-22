LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals are headed to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating 16 seed Robert Morris 69-34 Friday.

Senior forward Sam Fuehring led the Cards with 19 points, going 9-9 from the field. Fuehring also finished the game with 11 rebounds and two blocks. ACC Player of the Year Asia Durr also scored 19 points.

Despite no head coach Jeff Walz, the Cards routed the Colonials, holding Robert Morris to just four points in the first quarter. Robert Morris shot only 23.1% from the field.

Louisville will face the winner of Michigan vs. Kansas State Sunday. Tip-off has not been announced.