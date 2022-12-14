Cardinals beat Hilltoppers for Kenny Payne's first win

The Cardinals snapped their winless campaign with a 94-83 victory over in-state rival Western Kentucky to move to 1-9 on the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville men’s basketball has its first win of the Kenny Payne era.

The University of Louisville Cardinals snapped their winless campaign with a 94-83 victory over in-state rival Western Kentucky to move to 1-9 on the season. The 94 points are the most they have scored in three years.

El Ellis led UofL with a career-high 30 points and also added 10 assists. Freshman Kamari Lands was behind him with 15 points and three other Cardinals scored in double figures.

They also made a season-high 13 three-pointers, shooting 52% from beyond the arc.

Next up, Louisville hosts Florida A&M on Dec. 17 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.