University Of Louisville

Cardinals beat Hilltoppers for Kenny Payne's first win

The Cardinals snapped their winless campaign with a 94-83 victory over in-state rival Western Kentucky to move to 1-9 on the season.
Louisville guard El Ellis (3) moves the ball around Western Kentucky guard Dayvion McKnight (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville men’s basketball has its first win of the Kenny Payne era.

The University of Louisville Cardinals snapped their winless campaign with a 94-83 victory over in-state rival Western Kentucky to move to 1-9 on the season. The 94 points are the most they have scored in three years.

El Ellis led UofL with a career-high 30 points and also added 10 assists. Freshman Kamari Lands was behind him with 15 points and three other Cardinals scored in double figures.

They also made a season-high 13 three-pointers, shooting 52% from beyond the arc.

Next up, Louisville hosts Florida A&M on Dec. 17 at the KFC Yum! Center.

