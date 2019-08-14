LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Actor Bill Murray and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas have been added as celebrity guests for Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack's Basketball Fantasy Experience.

The camp, held September 6-8, gives fans the chance to spend a weekend as a Louisville basketball player, playing for Coach Mack, current UofL staff, former players and assistant coach Bill Murray. Murray is the father of current assistant coach Luke Murray. Bilas will act as the commissioner.

Participants will also get "swag bags" with branded Louisville gear, opportunities to interact with Mack and special guests at dinners and lectures and transportation and access to UofL facilities.

People can register to be players or coaches. Playing participants must be 30 or older, while coaching participants must be 21 or older.

For more information, visit www.chrismackexperience.com

RELATED: Cardinals face challenging 2019-20 men's basketball schedule

RELATED: Louisville women’s basketball season tickets on sale

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.