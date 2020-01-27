LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six Cardinals posted double-figures and Bionca Dunham scored a season-high 12 points as No. 5 Louisville dominated Pitt 83-49 on Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Win the win, the Cardinals improve to 20-1 on the season and 9-0 in ACC play. Despite Dayshanette Harris’s game-high 18-point effort, the Panthers fall to 3-16 and 0-8 in conference action.

The victory marks Louisville’s 10th-straight 20-win season, extending the program record. Their 12-game winning streak is the best streak since they won 14 in a row to open the 2018-19 season.

“We played really, really unselfishly. We passed the ball extremely well. Defensively, we were pretty good at making them take shots we wanted them to take,” said head coach Jeff Walz. “To have six players in double-figures and your high-scorer with 12, that’s pretty consistent and pretty darn good right there.”

The Panthers got out to an early lead, but a jumper by Jazmine Jones with 7:37 to go in the first quarter put Louisville on a 14-0 run. With 1:38 left before the break, Elizabeth Balogun gave Louisville their largest lead of the half at 19.

The Cardinals kept their foot on the gas pedal throughout the final 20 minutes. A buzzer-beater three by Balogun gave the Cardinals a 31-point advantage heading into the final quarter. A layup by Elizabeth Dixon with 5:56 left in the fourth gave the Cardinals a 42-point lead, their largest of the day, as they cruised to an 83-49 win.

Dunham was 5-7 from the field for a season-high 12 points, while Balogun contributed 12 points to the Cardinals’ total and recorded eight rebounds. Kylee Shook and Dana Evans also scored 12 points apiece, as Jones tallied 11 and Dixon added 10.

Mykasa Robinson added four points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Cardinals finished with 23 assists on 31 buckets and had a season-high 15 steals.

Louisville heads to South Bend, Ind. on Thursday to take on Notre Dame. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.