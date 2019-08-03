LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being named ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, U of L's Asia Durr was named the ACC Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The award honoring former NC State head coach Kay Yow is given to student-athletes who excel on the court and in the classroom. Durr averages 21.4 points per game this season, and currently has a 3.065 career grade point average over her college career.

"There is no question that Asia is a talented basketball player and a great teammate, but I am so proud of the work that she has done in the classroom," head coach Jeff Walz said. "She puts as much work into academics as she does basketball and it's been a privilege to coach her."

Durr is the first Louisville player to win the Kay Yow award, and she was joined by Arica Carter, Dana Evans and Sam Fuehring on the All-ACC Women's Basketball Academic Team.

Durr is a five-time member of the Athletic Director's Honor Roll and two times has been named to the Dean's List. She will graduate in spring with a degree in communications.

Carter graduated last fall with a degree in exercise science and is now pursuing a psychology degree. Fuehring will graduate with a degree in sport administration and a minor in communications, holding a 3.925 GPA last semester.

Evans was previously named ACC Sixth Player of the Year. She is pursuing a degree in sport administration with a minor in communications. She had a 3.80 GPA last semester and a 3.478 GPA for her career.

Louisville (27-2, 14-2) will open ACC Tournament play on Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m. against 7-seed Clemson.