LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Following a historic four-year run, University of Louisville women's basketball senior class of Asia Durr, Sam Fuehring and Arica Carter will now turn their sights toward the 2019 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm. The draft will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at Nike's headquarters in New York City. The first round will air on ESPN2 beginning at 7 p.m., with the remaining two rounds transitioning to ESPNU at 8 p.m.

The trio combined to post a program-record 123 victories, including back-to-back ACC regular season championships and the 2018 ACC tournament title. While earning consecutive No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, they reached the second weekend three times, including the Elite Eight this season and the Final Four in 2018.

Guard Asia Durr is currently projected by both espnW and SB Nation to be the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Aces, who are selecting first for the third consecutive season. Durr would be the second Louisville player to be selected first, following Angel McCoughtry to the Atlanta Dream in 2009, and the program's third first-round selection, joining McCoughtry and Shoni Schimmel in 2014.

"She's a very fine player. She's one of the few players that can go get her own shot on a consistent and quality basis," said Aces head coach and general manager Bill Laimbeer. "A guard who can get her own shot is something we don't really have, so she's right there for us."

In her final season with the Cardinals, Durr completed a tremendous career, earning ACC Player of the Year honors for the second-straight season, along with unanimous All-American honors and the Ann Meyers Drysdale and Dawn Staley Awards. She led the ACC and ranked 15th nationally in scoring with 21.2 points per game, tallying 34 games in double-figures, including tying a career-best 47 pints on 17-of-27 shooting against NC State on senior night on Feb. 28.

For her career, she finished as the second-leading scorer in program history with 2,485 points behind McCoughtry, while also placing second in three-point field goals (374) and third in field goals (851).

Forward Sam Fuehring is also expected to hear her name called, with espnW projecting her going to the Minnesota Lynx with the 30th selection. Fuehring had a terrific senior year for the Cards, averaging 10.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. During the year, she racked up seven double-doubles, including career-highs in points (21 at Virginia Tech on Feb. 10) and rebounds (14 at Clemson on Feb. 2).

Fuehring was excellent in the postseason, averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in the Cards' four NCAA Tournament games. In the first round against Robert Morris, she posted a double-double with 19 points on nine-of-nine shooting with 11 rebounds. In the regional semifinal against Oregon State, she tied for the team lead with 17 points off a career-high three three-pointers.

"I thought Sam Fuehring had a great ending to the season in the way that she played in the NCAA Tournament," said ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson. "Over the course of her career, she has become a respectable three-point shooter, which I think definitely helps when you get in the conversation of versatility. She's really shown that she can push through and she started to make her mark and imprint on the Louisville program in a major way later on because of her stick-to-it-ive-ness."

Lastly, guard Arica Carter is expected to compete for a roster spot in the WNBA following the draft. The redshirt senior averaged 8.5 points per game while leading the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.8) and ranking ninth in three-point shooting (.390). At Duke on Jan. 6, she turned in a career day with personal-highs in points (23), field goals (eight) and three (seven).

"When she's healthy, the things that she can do well, she's very intelligent, she understands how to play, she can organize, she can defend her position. She can make three-point shots," said ESPN analyst Kara Lawson.