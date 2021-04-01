ACC announces changes for 2 upcoming Louisville women's basketball games

COVID issues within other programs are the cause behind the postponements.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women’s basketball team has announced some changes for upcoming games.

The Cards were supposed to take on North Carolina on Jan. 5 and Florida State on Jan. 10. ACC officials say both games have been postponed.

The news comes as someone has tested positive within the UNC women’s basketball program and Florida State remaining in COVID protocols following the announcement of positive tests.

This marks the third time UNC at Louisville has been postponed. It was originally set for Dec. 13 and then rescheduled for Jan. 1 and Jan. 5

The Cards will now host Clemson at the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 10 but tip and broadcast times have not yet been determined.

