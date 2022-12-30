'We support Big Blue': Kentucky fans stick with Wildcats ahead of Music City Bowl

“I think Bear Bryant would be very happy to see the UK football program turnaround, I think he always wanted to see it happen.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who are loyal University of Kentucky football fans? They’re the ones that have heart, who believe in the program and in the boys.

Natasha Cummings is one such Wildcats fan. You can find her dressed in blue from head to toe at the office.

A native of the Bahamas, she moved to Louisville in the 1990’s.

“My family grew up originally as big [University of Louisville] fans, but we never dogged out Big Blue Nation because they are both in Kentucky and we support our Kentucky teams,” she said.

Another reason she’s a fan of the Blue Nation is her son Izayah Cummings, who is a tight end for UK.

“When you go to a game, it is unbelievable. They love my son to pieces! They say positive things to him all the time, they say don’t go know where,” she said.

It’s that unique family twist that so many Louisville families share.

“My husband works at UofL, he’s a UofL fan too, we’re a UK fan as well. We support Izayah once he’s on the field, we support Big Blue,” she said.

The rivalry is alive not only on the field, but also in the office, real estate and home reconstruction.

Long-time UofL fan Scott Waldman keeps the office-based rivalry alive and good-natured with Cummings.

Re/Max realtor Katrina Blomquist may be all decked out in UK blue, but Kirk Andres, hired to makeover the house she sold is a “die-hard Cardinal fan.”

“I love the real Big Blue hear, I’m a die-hard Cardinal fan, but you know we all need to get along, we all got to make a living,” Andres said.

But Blomquist isn’t just any UK fan; her family could be called “Big Blue Football Royalty.”

Her father, Robert Phillips, played for Paul "Bear" Bryant for three years. Bryant recruited him right out of the mountains in Pikeville, Kentucky.

He won both the Sugar Bowl and Cotton Bowl while at Kentucky.

“I think Bear Bryant would be very happy to see the UK football program turnaround, I think he always wanted to see it happen,” Blomquist said.

It’s why UK football is a family affair for Blomquist’s family.

“We tailgate with the same group every year, we all meet up, we’re so excited to see each other and excited to see UK football turning around,” she said.

Two from the group are some of the littlest fans: Mary Taylor and Davis are 3 months old each, and Brooks is 6 weeks old.

They’re being raised with the legacy of Bear Bryant in perspective, as head coach Mark Stoops has passed the bear’s record, and heading into another bowl game against the University of Iowa.

