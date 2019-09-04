LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – University of Kentucky’s PJ Washington is entering the 2019 NBA Draft.

He is signing an agent.

Washington made the announcement on Twitter through a video. He said, “Thank you BBN for all your love and support over the past two years, Once a wildcat, Always a wildcat.”

The sophomore Forward is originally from Dallas, Texas.

