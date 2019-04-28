LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Kentucky community is mourning the loss of a beloved gymnast.

University officials say 25-year-old Shelby Hilton lost her four-year battle with cancer on Friday.

Hilton earned competition slots on UK’s nationally ranked team and was a four-year letter winner from 2012-2015.

She learned about her illness after university officials say she took a “frightful fall on a tumbling run” in 2015 and was rushed to the hospital for testing on her head and neck. She avoided injuries but that’s when doctors say her MRI revealed medulloblastoma, a form of pediatric brain cancer that’s rarely seen in adults.

"Shelby inspired us all with the courage she showed throughout her fight and her strength will remain an example for everyone who had the honor of knowing her," Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics, said in a statement. "The UK family mourns her passing and offers heartfelt condolences to the Hilton family."