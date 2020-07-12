UK football fires offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky football team has fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks Coach Darin Hinshaw.
Gran and Hinshaw helped the Wildcats go to four straight bowl games and lead the SEC in rushing yards this year, the passing game became near non-existent.
Kentucky ranks 121st nationally in passing, throwing just 7 touchdowns for fewer than 100 yards four times.
Head Coach Mark Stoops said he wants a balanced, exciting offense.
While the Cats won 8 games last season running Lynn Bowden with Terry Wilson out, Stoops think it had a negative effect on this year.
“I do think it hindered us this year and it carried over and it just didn’t work,” he said. “When that happens, then you have issues with the confidence, with the culture, with the fanbase – that trickles into your team and there gets to be doubt and sometimes that’s when the change needs to be made. I’m wide open. I think it would be extremely difficult to go from one extreme to the other – we’ve seen that in this league and it’s difficult.”
