Stoops said he trusts the leadership of Mitch Barnhart and President Eli Capilouto, adding it's a hard decision to make with such strong opinions on both sides.

He also addressed the death of 4-year-old Marco Shemwell. He was hit and killed by a then 18-year-old after a football game outside Kroger Field. The suspect Jacob Heil admitted to police to drinking before the game.

"I know going to that funeral a year ago was very difficult for me and our team as well. Anything that revolved around the game, drinking and having an accident--like that happens was very heartfelt for me personally and the team,” Stoops said.

Barnhart has said while the school may decide to start selling alcohol in the future, it will not be re-evaluated every year.