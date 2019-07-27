LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Coach John Calipari has landed his first recruit of the 2020 class.

Five-star guard BJ Boston has committed to the University of Kentucky before he left Lexington.

The news was first reported by Evan Daniels of 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-6 Chatsworth, California native is ranked 10th overall, according to the site and he’s listed as the second-best shooting guard prospect in the 2020 class.

Boston chose the Wildcats over Duke, Florida and Auburn.

