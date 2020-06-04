LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey declared for the NBA Draft, one day after sophomore guard Ashton Hagans also declared.

The freshman standout will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility.

“This year getting to rep Kentucky across my chest was everything I could have imagined,” Maxey said. “Even though I didn’t get a chance to compete for my ultimate goal, this season was everything I signed up for. I know I’m a better player and man for embracing the challenge of playing for Kentucky."

Maxey averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field. Despite being a freshman, Maxey was also known for showing up during the Wildcats' biggest games of the season.

He averaged a team-high 19 points and 5.3 rebounds in UK's six games vs. Associated Press Top 25 opponents.

“It’s time for my next challenge though," Maxey said. "My dream has always been to play in the NBA and I know I’m prepared for this because I’m Wildcat made."

Coach John Calipari said he worked Maxey the hardest of any player, and called him one of the best guards in the country--comparing his to former UK player Jamal Murray.

“He’s going to do great in that league because there’s nothing he can’t do," Calipari said. "He can handle the ball, he can shoot, he’s got great athleticism and he really defended as the season went on."

Louisville junior Jordan Nwora has also declared for the draft.

RELATED: Louisville's Jordan Nwora declares for NBA Draft

RELATED: UK's Ashton Hagans declares for NBA Draft

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.