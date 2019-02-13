LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kavell Bigby-Williams's tip-in at the buzzer lifted No. 19 LSU to a 73-71 win over fifth-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday night.

With the game tied after Keldon Johnson made two free throws with 6 seconds left, Skylar Mays drove the length of the court. His shot missed but Bigby-Williams got the offensive rebound and scored to give the Tigers their first win over the Wildcats since 2009. It was just the sixth time ever that LSU (20-4, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) has beaten Kentucky (20-4, 10-2).

Tremont Waters, who finished with 15 points to lead the Tigers, hit two free throws with 20 seconds left to give LSU a two-point lead before Johnson's free throws tied it.

Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams scored 12 each and Mays had 11 for the Tigers.

PJ Washington scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats, who had a 10-game winning streak snapped.