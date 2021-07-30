NBA honors Terrence Clarke, UK draft prospect who died in April

Terrence Clarke, the former Kentucky guard who died in a car accident while preparing for the NBA draft, was recognized in a ceremony during the first round.

NEW YORK — Terrence Clarke, the former Kentucky guard who died in a car accident while preparing for the NBA draft, was recognized Thursday in a ceremony midway through the first round.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver introduced Clarke’s mother, brother and sister. Silver embraced each of Clarke’s family members as the crowd chanted “Terrence, Terrence, Terrence!”

Clarke had declared for the NBA draft after playing one season at Kentucky. He died April 22 at the age of 19 following a car accident in Los Angeles.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari took to Twitter before the draft starting saying, "I want to take a moment to remind everyone that this would have been Terrence Clarke’s big night as well. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him, his mom, Osmine, and their family. I can only imagine how wide that smile of his would have been hearing his name called."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.