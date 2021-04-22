Terrence Clarke, former UK basketball player, dies after car crash in Los Angeles

"A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon," Coach Calipari said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former University of Kentucky basketball player, Terrence Clarke, has died after a car crash in Los Angeles Thursday. He was 19 years old.

Clarke recently wrapped up his freshman season with the Wildcats. Just yesterday he had signed with the agency Klutch Sports as he prepared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Clarke was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school and spent his one and only season in college at Kentucky. He missed half of the season with an ankle injury but did return in the Wildcats lone SEC Tournament game.

In a statement provided by UK Athletics, UK men’s basketball head Coach John Calipari said:

"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.

"Terrence's teammates and brothers loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for them for whatever they need.

"I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I would ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. May he rest in peace."

Former Wildcat Tyrese Maxey posted on Twitter saying, “My heart is extremely heavy right now... hug your loved ones... prayer's up to my man Terrence Clarke's family.”

Former Card Donovan Mitchell tweeted out a video Clarke recently posted of the two talking on the phone and added, “I love you little bro.”

UofL men’s basketball head coach Chris Mack shared a message on social media saying, “My family & I extend our deepest sympathies & condolences to the family of Terrence Clarke. Praying for his teammates, coaches & the entire UK basketball community during this unimaginable loss.”

