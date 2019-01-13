LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Crystal Allen scored 16 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter, La'Karis Salter had a double-double and Mississippi upset short-handed, cold-shooting No. 16 Kentucky 55-49 on Sunday.

Salter had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Allen made six of her 10-for-10 performance at the foul line in the last 1:12 for the Rebels (7-11, 1-3 Southeastern Conference. It was the first road win over a ranked team since 2011.

Kentucky (15-3, 2-2), who was 11-0 at home, was without top scorer Maci Morris, a last-minute scratch due to illness. Senior point guard Taylor Murray played 35 minutes after suffering a bruised left knee on a hard foul late in the second period of the Wildcats' win at Tennessee on Thursday. Murray missed all eight of her shots and had two points.

Ole Miss outscored the Wildcats 23-13 in the fourth quarter, taking the lead for good with a 6-0 run, capped by Salter's tip-in that made it 48-44 with 2:03 to play. Kentucky made just two of its last 10 shots, went 5 of 17 with four turnovers in the fourth quarter and shot 26.6 percent (17 of 64) overall.

Freshman Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 20 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double.

Ole Miss shot 36 percent but was 6 of 12, with two Allen 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter plus 9 of 10 from the foul line.