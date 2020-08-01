ATHENS, Ga. — No. 14 Kentucky continued its domination of SEC rival Georgia.

It took some time for the Wildcats to take control during Tuesday night's 78-69 win over the Bulldogs.

Georgia led 37-31 at halftime and kept the lead until Immanuel Quickley's 3-pointer gave the Wildcats the advantage with about eight minutes remaining in the second half.

Georgia never regained the lead.

Kentucky got its 13th consecutive win over the Bulldogs, who haven't beaten the SEC power since 2013.

Anthony Edwards led Georgia with 23 points. Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 17 points for Kentucky.