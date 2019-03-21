LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – PJ Washington will not be playing Thursday in Kentucky’s first NCAA Tournament game against Abilene Christian.

John Calipari tweeted their specialists confirmed he has a sprained foot and it isn’t a fracture.

The specialists put Washington in a hard cast for precautionary reasons. He had been wearing a soft cast since Sunday.

Washington hurt his foot in a game against Tennessee.

Again, Washington is out for Thursday’s game at 7:10 p.m.

