JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — PJ Washington will not play in Kentucky's second round match-up against Wofford Saturday.

Washington was seen entering the arena on a scooter, his hard cast still visible, earlier in the morning. The point leader for the Wildcats this season sprained his foot during Kentucky's loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

Coach John Calipari said he could not imagine Washington playing against Wofford during his press conference Friday afternoon, saying doctors will probably try to take the cast of Tuesday or Wednesday of the next week to see how his foot feels.

Washington saw a specialist earlier in the week who confirmed it was a sprained foot with no fracture. The hard cast, Calipari said, was for "precautionary reasons." The star forward did not play against Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

RELATED: Kentucky’s Washington will not play in 1st-round NCAA Tournament game against Abilene Christian

Kentucky is the favorite in Saturday's game, though Wofford's guard Fletcher Magee has garnered national attention for breaking the NCAA Division I record for career threes in their first round game against Seton Hall. Tip-off is set for 2:40 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.