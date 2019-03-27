LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky fans everywhere are letting out a huge sigh of relief after star forward PJ Washington posted a video of himself walking without a cast on social media.

Washington, who hasn't played in an NCAA Tournament game this season, was scheduled to get his cast off and his foot evaluated Tuesday or Wednesday. His foot has been in a hard cast since a specialist confirmed he sprained it during Kentucky's loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

While no official statement has been made regarding Washington's health or his playing time this weekend, both the Kentucky Basketball Twitter account and John Calipari's personal Twitter account retweeted the video, with Calipari captioning it, "Uh oh..."

Despite Washington missing the first weekend of tournament play, Kentucky defeated 15 seed Abilene Christian and seven seed Wofford to make it to the Sweet 16.

Several college basketball analysts including ESPN's Jay Bilas said that while Kentucky won both games, winning without Washington will be a struggle this weekend. UK will face third-seeded Houston Friday night at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.

