Wan'Dale Robinson helped the Cats pull off a victory in a very close game.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky proved they had enough juice to capture this year’s Citrus Bowl.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had a huge game – 10 catches with 170 yards. It was a close game throughout as the Cats edged Iowa 20-17.

Coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats finish the season 10-3.

Chris Rodriguez ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play, and No. 25 Kentucky rallied in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Kentucky was forced to rally after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half.

Wan’Dale Robinson set up the winning score when he caught a 52-yard pass from Will Levis to get the Wildcats to the 1-yard line.

Robinson was game MVP. He finished with 10 catches for 170 yards.

Kentucky won a fourth straight bowl game for the first time in school history and became the fourth Wildcats team to win at least 10 games.

Iowa's bowl streak ended at three games.

