x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
University Of Kentucky

'Time to shine': Game MVP Wan'Dale Robinson leads Kentucky to 20-17 Citrus Bowl win

Wan'Dale Robinson helped the Cats pull off a victory in a very close game.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky proved they had enough juice to capture this year’s Citrus Bowl.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had a huge game – 10 catches with 170 yards. It was a close game throughout as the Cats edged Iowa 20-17.

Coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats finish the season 10-3.

Chris Rodriguez ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play, and No. 25 Kentucky rallied in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Kentucky was forced to rally after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half. 

Wan’Dale Robinson set up the winning score when he caught a 52-yard pass from Will Levis to get the Wildcats to the 1-yard line. 

Robinson was game MVP. He finished with 10 catches for 170 yards. 

Kentucky won a fourth straight bowl game for the first time in school history and became the fourth Wildcats team to win at least 10 games. 

PHOTOS | Kentucky rallies to win 2022 Citrus Bowl

1 / 12
AP
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates after taking the final snap of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game win against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

RELATED: Louisville businesses Celebrate Wildcat's Citrus Bowl game

Iowa's bowl streak ended at three games.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

PHOTOS | C A T S! Kentucky fans turn up to watch Cats wins Citrus Bowl 2022

1 / 23
Jake Cannon, WHAS11
Saturday, January 1, 2022 | Kentucky beat Iowa to win 2022 Citrus Bowl 20-17

In Other News

Kentucky Wildcats fans cheer them on the Citrus Bowl pep rally in Orlando