University Of Kentucky

Kentucky to take on NC State in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

The Wildcats have accepted the bid and will face NC State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky football is headed to its fifth straight bowl game.

The Wildcats have accepted the bid and will face NC State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Coach Mark Stoops is making history as he is the first to lead UK to five consecutive bowl games.

"We are very excited to accept a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl," head coach Mark Stoops said. "I want to thank the Gator Bowl for the invitation, and I want to thank our administration, Dr. Eli Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart, for their unwavering support this season. It's been a very trying year for all of us and our team is ready to move forward with a fifth straight bowl game. We look forward to playing a great team in NC State. I've known Coach (Dave) Doeren a long time and I have great respect for him and his program."

The Cats are 10-9 in bowl games and is 1-1 against NC State. The last time the teams met each other was in 1970.

This season, Kentucky has a 4-6 record. 

For fans wanting to attend the match, click here for more information. Officials said due to COVID-19 restrictions and stadium capacity restrictions, ticket availability will be limited, and safety protocols will be in place at TIAA Bank Field.

The game will air on ESPN.

