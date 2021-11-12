x
University Of Kentucky

No. 10 Kentucky routs Robert Morris 100-60 in home opener

Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points and No. 10 Kentucky blew out Robert Morris 100-60 in its home opener on Friday night. 

Daimion Collins went 7 of 8 for 14 points and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks late in the game. 

Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz added 13 points each and TyTy Washington had 10. 

Michael Green III had 12 points and Kahliel Spear 10 for Robert Morris.

