LEXINGTON, Ky. — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - EJ Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points, forward Keion Brooks added 15 off the bench and No. 8 Kentucky dominated Fairleigh Dickinson 83-52 for its 600th victory at Rupp Arena.

The 6-foot-10 Montgomery made 12 of 16 from the field, including several dunks to surpass his previous scoring best of 16 on Nov. 29 against UAB.

The Wildcats became the fastest school to reach 600 wins in an arena in NCAA history, doing so in 670 games.