Kentucky starts season No. 10 in AP Top 25

Louisville and Indiana both received votes, though neither were made the list.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is in a familiar place ahead of the 2020-21 basketball season: the Wildcats are ranked No. 10 on the Associated Press' preseason Top 25.

UK will start the season as the highest-ranked team from the Southeastern Conference, with Tennessee right behind them at No. 12.

While Indiana and Louisville received more than 40 votes, neither team made the Top 25. Indiana is ranked No. 30, with Louisville right behind them at No. 31.

Gonzaga will open the season at No. 1, earning 28 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa round out the Top 5.

The Associated Press reported Kentucky and No. 9 Duke could "take some lumps" early in the season, but could be contending for the championship by March.

Kentucky will start its season with a home game against Morehead State in the Bluegrass Showcase at Rupp Arena on Nov. 25. The team's full schedule has been announced, with UK taking on non-conference opponents like Kansas, UCLA and Louisville before heading into conference play.

The Cards haven't announced their full schedule, but will start their season with a home game against Southern Illinois Nov. 25. The Hoosiers will start on the same day, taking on Tennessee Tech.

