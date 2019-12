LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Bowl Selection Sunday has been a crazy one for sure and now we know where Kentucky is headed for postseason play.

Kentucky is Charlotte bound as they will face Virginia Tech (8-4) in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31 at noon.

This story will be updated.

