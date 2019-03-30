KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed back sophomore forward PJ Washington, and it was Washington that willed his team to the 62-58 victory over Houston in the Sweet 16.

With Kentucky trailing by three points with less than a minute in the game, Washington hit a jump shot to bring the Cats within one, then blocked Houston's Corey Davis Jr.'s shot on the other end, leading to the go-ahead three-pointer from Tyler Herro to give the Cats the win.

Coming off the bench after missing the first two tournament games with an injured foot, Washington went 6-8 from the field, finishing with 16 points and two rebounds.

Herro led the Wildcats with 19 points and Reid Travis, who had stepped up big in Washington's absence, chipped in six points while pulling down 12 boards.

Armoni Brooks led all players with 20 points, draining six three-pointers, and Davis Jr. chipped in 14 points.

The Wildcats will move onto the Elite Eight, where they'll face an Auburn team that upset the No. 1 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, 97-80. The Tigers have not lost a game since it lost to Kentucky at Rupp Arena back in February, including an SEC tournament championship. The Wildcats swept the regular season series against the Tigers.