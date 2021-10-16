No. 1 Georgia puts top spot on the line vs. No. 11 Kentucky

The Cats are a 21.5 point underdog in Athens for the Saturday afternoon game.

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 11 Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 SEC) at No. 1 Georgia (6-0, 4-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS).

Line: Georgia by 21 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia leads 60-12-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner gains control of the SEC East race and is likely headed for a spot in the league championship game. Georgia’s defense, which has allowed just two touchdowns all season, will look to turn in another stifling performance in its bid to go down as one of the greatest units of the modern era. Kentucky gets a chance to show it can compete with the nation’s elite programs in a sport that’s not basketball.

KEY MATCHUP

Kentucky’s running game vs. Georgia’s defensive front. The Wildcats, who are averaging 214.2 yards per game on the ground, must establish some sort of effective running attack to have any chance of knocking off the nation’s top-ranked team. But that’s easier said than done against a Bulldogs defense that is surrendering an average of just 64.2 yards rushing. Kentucky ranks next-to-last in the SEC in passing yards; the Wildcats can’t afford to get into situations where going to the air is their only alternative.

