CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no question the University of Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden has taken college football by storm this season.

While Bowden was raking in the yards, one player group saw theirs diminish – the wide receivers.

“It’s about buying in at the beginning of the season to coach’s game plan. Lynn at quarterback and doing what he did gave our offense the best chance to win,” Ahmad Wagner said.

Suddenly in his senior season, Ahmad Wagner found himself focusing on blocking and not catching.

Kentucky wide receiver Ahmad Wagner

“Yeah, it’s definitely not always fun when you’re not getting balls,” he said.

However, there was one thing that made it easy to accept.

“It’s fun when you’re winning and I value that more,” he added.

Now, after the madness of this season, the Cats are preparing for their fourth straight bowl game and this group says it’s very gratifying to be here.

"It felt like a reward to all the hard work we did, everything we went through because this season was a grind. It was hard for us, but we found a way like we always do," junior nose guard Quinton Bohanna said.

Wagner added, "We fought. This team worked really hard this year. Although we didn't get the record we wanted to get, you know this team works and we never quit. You know it feels good to be out here in this bowl game and be able to play another game."

The Cats had a film day on Sunday and didn’t take to the field for practice.

Kentucky takes on Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31.

