Robinson leads UK 20-17 over Iowa to win Citrus Bowl

Wan'Dale Robinson helped the Cats pull off a victory in a very close game.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky proved they had enough juice to capture this year’s Citrus Bowl.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had a huge game – 10 catches with 170 yards.

It was a close game throughout as the Cats edged Iowa 20-17.

Coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats finish the season 10-3.

This story will be updated.

