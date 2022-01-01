Robinson leads UK 20-17 over Iowa to win Citrus Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky proved they had enough juice to capture this year’s Citrus Bowl.
Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had a huge game – 10 catches with 170 yards.
It was a close game throughout as the Cats edged Iowa 20-17.
Coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats finish the season 10-3.
This story will be updated.
