LEXINGTON, Ky. — After losing to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinals, the Kentucky Wildcats are a two seed in the Midwest section of the NCAA tournament.

UK will face 15 seed Abilene Christian in Jacksonville Thursday. The one seed in the Midwest is North Carolina, who Kentucky defeated earlier in the season, 80-72.

This will be Abilene Christian University's first trip to the NCAA tournament.

Tip-off time has not been announced.

