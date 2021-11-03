x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

University Of Kentucky

UK's NCAA hopes end after being bounced from SEC tourney

The 74-73 loss against Miss. St. assured the Wildcats will miss the Big Dance for the first time since 2013 and just the second in John Calipari’s 12-year tenure.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky’s season ended with a missed last-second shot in the SEC Tournament. But things began spiraling downward for the Wildcats long before a disappointing 74-73 setback against Mississippi State that sealed their fate: No NCAA Tournament this year. 

It assured the Wildcats will miss the Big Dance for the first time since 2013 and just the second in John Calipari’s 12-year tenure.

With Duke withdrawing from the ACC Tournament to a positive COVID test, it will be the first time since 1976 that both the Blue Devils and Kentucky will not be in the NCAAs. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed. 