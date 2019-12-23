LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats will be saying goodbye to Coach Dean Hood as he has been named Murray State’s new head coach, but that farewell will come after the Belk Bowl.

The special teams coordinator will coach the Cats in their final game this season and Head Coach Mark Stoops has been gladly helping Hood as he makes this transition.

“Dean's worked extremely hard. He's been a big asset to us. So absolutely, he's welcome to be here and we're working it out. I want to be very flexible for him. You know whatever he can do, we appreciate him. He wants to be here and be in the bowl, so we welcome that and also wish him good luck and he'll do a great job," he said.

The Cats will take on Virginia Tech in Charlotte on Dec. 31.

