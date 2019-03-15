NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHAS11) -- Fans are looking for SEC tickets through the secondary market since tickets for this weekend’s SEC Men’s Basketball games are sold out. This is prompting the SEC to warn fans about bogus tickets.

The conference reminds fans to watch out for possible counterfeit or stolen tickets. Any individual in possession of a counterfeit or stolen ticket will be denied access into the game.

Safety features to look for when purchasing tickets on the secondary market include:

Fans are advised to look for the authentic SEC holographic foil located across the ticket.

Within the foil, several SEC circle logos and the words “Southeastern Conference” should appear and disappear when rotating the ticket back and forth.

RELATED: Kentucky to face Alabama in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

Another important note is that there will be no PDF print at home tickets accepted at the SEC Men’s Basketball Championship.

Fans need to be attentive to the appearance of the tickets they are purchasing. It is important to pay close attention to the details of the holographic foil as well as the texture of the ticket.

There will be a specific area for fans to validate their ticket. The “Ticket Validation Window” will be open at the main box office of Bridgestone Arena beginning at 10 a.m. CT every day. The Ticket Validation Window is the only way to completely and accurately ensure the authenticity of a ticket.

The SEC semifinals begin at Noon CT on Saturday, March 16, and the championship tips off at Noon CT on Sunday, March 17, at the Bridgestone Arena.

Click here for ticket information.