LEXINGTON, Ky. — ESPN College GameDay will head to Lexington to preview the University of Kentucky's game against No. 7 Kansas Saturday, January 26.

Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams will preview the SEC/Big 12 Challenge match-up at 11 a.m. on ESPN. This is College GameDay's eighth visit to Kentucky, and the 17th time that both Kentucky and Kansas will be be part of the College GameDay game.

Kansas is 11-5 when College GameDay is present for one of its games, the most wins by any program. The game will air at 6 p.m. on ESPN.