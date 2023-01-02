No. 24 Arkansas women get rare win at Kentucky 71-50

Kentucky was 2 of 14 from 3-point range and shot 26% overall. The Wildcats also had 23 turnovers that the Razorbacks turned into 33 points.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Erynn Barnum and Saylor Poffenbarger scored 17 points apiece and No. 24 Arkansas ended a three-game losing streak with a rare win at Kentucky, topping the Wildcats 71-50 on Sunday.

Makayla Daniels added 11 points for the Razorbacks (14-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who are now 4-13 in Lexington, last winning there in 2003.

Barnum was 7-of-11 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds, dished a career-high seven assists and had three blocks for Arkansas, which lost to ranked Oregon and LSU after a win over No. 16 Creighton had them at 13-0 to start the season.

Blair Green scored 14 to lead the Wildcats (8-6, 0-2) and Jada Walker added 13. Maddie Scherr had 10 rebounds and eight points.

Poffenbarger's three-point play kicked off a 10-0 run to close the first quarter for a 16-8 Arkansas lead and Barnum scored the first six points of the second quarter as the Razorbacks took a 24-19 lead into intermission.

Arkansas put together an 18-2 run in the third quarter, increasing their lead to 52-25 when Daniels nailed her third triple of the period.

Kentucky was 2 of 14 from 3-point range and shot 26% overall. The Wildcats also had 23 turnovers that the Razorbacks turned into 33 points.

Arkansas is home against Florida on Thursday, while Kentucky goes to Georgia.

