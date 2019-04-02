LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After having a record-setting season, the Kentucky Wildcats still have plans to “bring it”.

The Cats had their best regular season since 1977 with a 9-3 record and also capturing the Citrus Bowl with a 27-24 win over Penn State on New Year’s Day.

In the video posted to social media, the Cats ask, “What do we do for an encore? #BringIt.”

Coach Mark Stoops begins the video with a short speech saying, “It hard to get there, it’s even harder to stay there. So tell me, how are we going to handle success? How are we going to reach the next level? How are we going to make history….again?”

It fades into the football squad encircling Kash Daniel and he recites the negativity that was thrown towards the Cats throughout the season.

He says the season was special and is special, but they’re not done.

Daniel asks his Cats family, “how do you replace legends? You become one.”

Just about every Wildcat member of the football team posted a specially designed photo with the hashtag “Bring It”.

Could we experience an even greater season and team this year? Only time will tell.

The Cats first game is scheduled for Aug. 31.